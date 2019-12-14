Wind chills drop below zero tonight

Winds from the northwest will continue through the evening, making it feel extremely chilly. Temperatures overnight drop into the single digits with wind chills below zero through the morning on Sunday.

Mostly cloudy skies dominate the forecast Sunday with highs in the low 20s, but winds die down taking that wind chill factor out in the afternoon.

Light snow looks to develop to south late Sunday and into Monday. Minor accumulation, less than one inch, are possible south of Highway 30.

Temperatures in the upper 20s Monday and Tuesday, before getting into the 30s for the rest of the week with dry conditions.