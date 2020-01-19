Cold air hangs around for a little while longer, with highs today only reaching the single digits above zero. Winds will be lighter from the northwest, but still brisk and keeping wind chills in the -10 to -20 range during the daytime hours. Monday will be similar, but slightly warmer, before a more significant warmup takes place toward midweek. This comes with a prolonged chance for precipitation, in the form of snow with some incursion of a rain/snow mix. The storm system responsible for this activity will slowly exit the region toward the weekend, with temperatures remaining relatively mild in the 20s and 30s.
Wind chill values remain below zero for the entire day
