Wind chill values remain below zero for the entire day

Cold air hangs around for a little while longer, with highs today only reaching the single digits above zero. Winds will be lighter from the northwest, but still brisk and keeping wind chills in the -10 to -20 range during the daytime hours. Monday will be similar, but slightly warmer, before a more significant warmup takes place toward midweek. This comes with a prolonged chance for precipitation, in the form of snow with some incursion of a rain/snow mix. The storm system responsible for this activity will slowly exit the region toward the weekend, with temperatures remaining relatively mild in the 20s and 30s.

