Wind backs down, but the weekend stays cool

After a few very blustery days, the wind is going to finally be coming down some. It'll still be noticeable on Saturday, but not nearly as gusty as it has been. We'll start the weekend with lows near 30 and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Morning sunshine will gradually change to increasing clouds.

A weather system may brush southeastern Iowa with light rain/snow showers on Sunday, but if there's any snow it looks minor and wouldn't take long to melt. The general theme will be for clouds and chilly temperatures in the lower 40s.

There's an off-chance of a shower Tuesday, but a better opportunity for rain Wednesday and Thursday. Highs should bounce back to the 50s and 60s for a few days before cooling back into the 40s to finish off next week.