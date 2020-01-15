Wind and cold move in before the snow on Friday

Much of the precipitation is done, but patchy freezing drizzle could linger into the early afternoon. The wind picks up from the northwest, gusting as high as 30 mph. Temperatures will be steady or slowly fall.

Snowfall forecast for Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Clouds decrease tonight as lows fall to around zero and wind chills drop below zero. Those wind chills remain cold through the day Thursday as highs make it only into the teens even with sunshine.

Snow starts to come back in late Friday morning, picking up in the afternoon through the evening. That snow may turn to a wintry mix Friday night, especially the farther south you are. North of Highway 20, it may stay as all snow. Snow wraps up early Saturday with 2-4" near and south of Highway 30, with 4-7" north of there. This will depend greatly on the wintry mix changeover Friday night, though.

The wind will be very strong behind this system Saturday as temperatures crash into the single digits early next week.