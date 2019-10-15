Wind and clouds stay with us

Strong winds continue to bring down some cooler air. Overnight lows dip into the upper 30s tonight with northwest winds of 10-20 mph. The strong wind lasts through the morning with highs staying in the 40s. Look for a frosty morning to start our Thursday with a recovery in temperature by the end of the week. Scattered showers and storms reenter the weather picture starting on Saturday. Have a great night!

*We are aware of some audio problems with the recording. We are working on a solution and will post a clean audio version when the problem is resolved*