Neighbors are wanting answers after learning a person using the Willis Dady overflow shelter was on the sex offender registry list with a residency restriction. The facility, the Fillmore Center, is located less than 2000 feet from a school.

Willis Dady discusses the importance of overflow shelters

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, that restriction has since been lifted, but the concerns are still strong for those in the Northeast neighborhood.

“They come on my porch and are asking me for money,” said Gary Thompson. “I don’t have any money. I’m an old man.”

Thompson lives across the street from the facility. He has installed “No Trespassing” signs on his house to deter those utilizing the facility from bothering him.

Those with Willis Dady said they don’t have a vetting process or a background check for people when coming to the facility. The location is considered a low barrier.

“If you set up more barriers that just means you exclude a lot of people and then you have a lot of people sleeping on the streets,” said Shelter Manager Denine Rushing.

The facility has had more than 50 calls to police since opening in November. 34 of those were for intoxication, trespassing or disturbance.

“We’ve had our problems,” said Rushing.

Despite those issues, Rushing maintains most of the people at the facility are following the rules of the facility and getting the resources they need, like Crystal Carter.

Carter spent two years living on the streets. She even utilized the overflow shelter during that time to beat Iowa winters.

“It was just nice to have someplace warm to go,” said Carter.

While she was homeless, much of her time was spent looking for jobs, finding food and learning about the resources available to get back on her feet.

“Without the facility, there could be more deaths, there could be more frostbite and other health issues,” she said. “You don’t know what someone else is going through.”

