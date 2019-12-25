Willis Dady Homeless Services helps people in need celebrate the holidays

Many people spent the holiday eating dinner and spending time with family and friends, but not everyone had somewhere to go.

More than 500,000 people in the United States are without a home over the holiday season, according to homeless activist groups. That’s why Willis Dady Homeless Services is hoping to do its part to help.

“It’s a blessing just have anywhere to go,” said Mike Hiatt of Cedar Rapids. “Being out on the street isn’t fun.”

Hiatt has been homeless for the last couple of months after losing his job and suffering a number of health complications. A number of people came to the overflow room at the Linn County Fillmore Center for a warm meal and a number of movies.

“Even though you are homeless you should still be able to enjoy Christmas,” said Denine Rushing, the Willis Dady Shelter Manager.

Rushing said none of this would have been possible without the help from donations and volunteers.

“We didn’t have to make the turkey or the stuffing, she said. “We asked the community and they donated everything.”

It’s a gesture Hiatt and the others don’t take for granted.

“If I wasn’t here I would probably be out surviving on the streets somewhere,” he said. “I couldn’t see myself making it this winter without the shelter.

The overflow room is available for those without a home until at least mid-February.

