The Willis Dady Homeless Services opened the overflow room for the winter.

Wilis Dady homeless overflow room opens

The facility will be at the Linn County Fillmore Center at 520 11th street Northwest. There will be daily transportation for those in need. This will be the first time where those with the company said they won’t have a capacity.

Those with Willis Dady said the other facilities did the job, but often didn’t fill the need of the community.

“You have all walks of life come in here,” said Mort Torgersen of Cedar Rapids. “It can range from alcoholism to mental /psychological issues; basically, people not being able to afford the basic things that we take for granted.”

Torgersen is one of the volunteers helping to make beds and prepare the facility. He has given his time for the last year because it’s something he remembers growing up.

“I’ve seen some of the things that my mom struggled with and having help from the city and so forth,” he said.

However, this facility is more than just space to sleep. It has a full kitchen and enough restrooms that people won’t have to wait.

“We do have some expectations when people are here,” said Denine Rushing. “You have to keep your bed area clean and neat and just get along with others.”

Rushing is the Shelter Manager at Willis Dady Homeless Shelter. She helps to check bags an make sure items that are not allowed don’t make it in, but this shelter is considered “low barrier” which means there are rules but they’re not stringent.

“Individuals can come here if they are intoxicated if they are under the influence of any type of substance so long as they are able to check-in,” she said. “If we have an individual who feels like right now they aren’t ready to see one of our caseworkers it isn’t preventing them from staying the night.”

Torgesen said it isn’t easy being able to talk about being in a position like many of those who utilize the facility are in, but they still need support from the community.

“I give them encouragement to look at life a bit more on the other side, it does get better,” he said.

The facility will stay up from Nov. 15th through February 15th and will stay open until March if needed.

