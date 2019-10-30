Wiley Boulevard partially closed until Wednesday evening after accident

Part of a west-side Cedar Rapids street will be closed during Wednesday evening as crews repair damage caused by a vehicular accident.

Wiley Boulevard will be closed between 12th Avenue SW and Roxbury Drive NW until sometime in the evening on Wednesday, October 30. Drivers should find an alternate route until the road reopens.

Cedar Rapids Police said that an accident involving two vehicles took place on Wednesday. One of the vehicles struck a utility pole near the intersection of 1st Avenue SW and Wiley Boulevard SW, causing damage to the pole. Crews will be repairing that utility pole, necessitating the closure.

Electric customers in the immediate area may experience periodic service interruptions while crews do repair work, according to Alliant Energy.

Nobody was injured in the accident.