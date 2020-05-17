Widespread rain early, with more showers possible later

A much different day in store for eastern Iowa on Sunday with gray skies and continued chances for showers.

Temperatures will vary considerably across the area, with mid 50s likely north and mid 60s south. A few breaks of sunshine are possible, especially south, this afternoon before more clouds and showers move in.

Those clouds stick around into Monday, with an additional slight chance for showers, especially the eastern half of the viewing area. Temperatures remain cool in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our warming trend is still expected for the rest of the week, but it will overall be slower than originally thought as the general weather pattern looks to evolve more slowly. Eventually, highs reach the upper 70s and low 80s by next weekend with renewed chances for showers and storms.