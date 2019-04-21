Widespread 80s for Easter Sunday

Happy Easter! Temperatures today will soar into the lower and middle 80s. This will be the warmest Easter since 2014. Look for breezy south winds to kick in later this morning through the afternoon.

Tonight, plan on a few showers or storms to develop very late, or more likely into Monday morning.

Monday will be an interesting day in that multiple rounds of scattered storms may occur. The big picture suggests a round in the morning, then a second round by afternoon with the passage of a cold front. Rainfall amounts are expected to be low with little or no severe risk.

After this, we are pretty much dry the rest of the week with temperatures at or slightly above normal. Next weekend, a pattern change will offer up the potential for some thunderstorms.