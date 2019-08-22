Why North Liberty Police Department does not have animal control, but they still take animal-related calls

The North Liberty Police Department says it's getting more and more calls these days about animals, especially as the population in the city continues to grow.

A North Liberty Police Department vehicle is parked outside of the station on August 22, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

North Liberty is one of the fastest-growing cities in eastern Iowa. With the increased number of calls, Chief Diane Venenga says that's brought up some challenges- especially considering they do not have a special animal control unit. However, they still take the calls and through a partnership with the Cedar Valley Humane Society, the department can handle the increase, for now.

Chief Venenga said in the 20 years the police department has been in the city, it's never had an animal control unit.

"Generally we take care of bites, nuisance, at-large, of course, the calls when animals are lost," Chief Venenga said.

Last year, Venenga said the department received about 42 calls a month related to animals- a hefty majority of those are related to domestic animals like dogs, cats, etc. But as the city grows, so too have the number of calls related to animals.

"This year, in the first six months, we're at 52," Chief Venenga said. "So basically ten over for what it is- 52 calls a month for an animal."

In 2012, the city of North Liberty was approached with a solution to help provide animal control services; Iowa City was looking to enter agreements with other cities to raise money for its current animal care and adoption center. North Liberty did not sign on to that project.

"At the time, it was a cost-saving measure for North Liberty," Chief Venenga said. "We just couldn't afford in 2012 their request, what their ask was, for animals."

At the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, it has an agreement with Iowa City, based on certain animal calls. Those calls do not span throughout the county, however, as Det. Sgt. Brad Kunkel explained individual towns and cities make their own decisions on how to handle animal control calls.

"Every city is going to decide what works best for them," Det. Sgt. Kunkel said. "And then, the residents in rural Johnson County, they can decide how they're going to handle it. They call us, we're provide them with options and do whatever we can to provide the best solution."

Chief Venenga said the decision to handle the calls themselves is the right decision for now.

"We have some nets, we have some catch tools, we have gloves," Chief Venenga said. "We also have some avid hunters, folks that have dealt quite a bit with wild animals and are willing to step up."

Considering the rapid growth of the city, Chief Venenga said maybe in the future the department will add on a dedicated animal control unit, but that will depend on if the department has the room in its facilities and its budget, and if the animal control unit would get enough calls to keep it occupied for either a full or part-time shift.