Whoopi Goldberg accepts offer to reprise ‘Star Trek’ character

Set phasers to “stun.” Whoopi Goldberg may be headed back to Star Trek.

Actor Patrick Stewart appeared on “The View” on Wednesday and offered Goldberg the chance to reprise her role as U.S.S. Enterprise bartender Guinan on the second season of CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Picard.”

Goldberg immediately accepted, hugging Stewart.

She said working on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” was a great experience from beginning to end.

The first 10-episode season of “Star Trek: Picard” premieres Thursday.

