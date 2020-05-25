White House goal on testing nursing homes will go unmet

Nearly two weeks ago the White House urged governors to ensure that every nursing home resident and staff member be tested for the coronavirus within 14 days.

It’s not going to happen.

A review by The Associated Press found that at least half of the states are not going to meet White House’s Monday deadline and many aren’t even bothering to try.

Many say the logistics, costs and manpower needs are too great to accomplish the testing goal in a two-week window.

Some say they need another week or so, while others say they need much more time.