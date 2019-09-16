White House considers app for gun background checks

In the wake of multiple mass shootings this summer, politicians have been trying to figure out what it's going to take to prevent those kinds of tragedies.

The White House is considering a phone app for background checks as part of gun control proposals from lawmakers. (CNN)

Lawmakers are expected to release a plan this week. An app is just one of the options on the table right now.

A Senate source familiar with the recent talks says the app would allow private sellers to connect to the criminal background check system.

As it stands now, there's no federally mandated background check for private sales.

Most of the options being considered to involve beefing up background checks, but there have also been talks of applying bigger penalties when someone buys a gun for someone else as well as expediting the death penalty for convicted mass shooters.

After some of the recent shootings, President Trump initially appeared open to expanding background checks but then backed off after pressure from the NRA.