White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban

The Trump administration is considering dramatically expanding its much-litigated travel ban to additional countries.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

This comes amid a renewed election-year focus by Trump on immigration issues.

That’s according to a half-dozen people familiar with the deliberations.

Two of the people said a document circulating in the White House outlines the plans, but the countries that would be affected were blacked out.

The expanded ban could include several countries that were initially included in the ban but later removed from the list.

