White Halloween spooky sight for area farmers

A ‘White Halloween’ is a spooky sight for area farmers. The early snowfall came on top of crops still in the fields.

A snowy field in Linn County on Thursday, October 31, 2019 (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

“It's just another challenge,” said Sharon Greif, a Linn County farmer. “Now we have to wait for the snow to melt off the corn husks, otherwise it freezes up things in the combine. Nothing works well in the cold.”

With crops like soybeans and corn absorbing moisture from the snow, that means more fuel to dry them out in the bins.

Over in Marion at Allen's Apple Orchard, a busy "pick-your-own" season means most of the apples are harvested.

“Last weekend we picked just about our very last variety, so our apples are in for this season,” said Mary Ann Gensicke, orchard owner/operator.

An early snowfall could have been bad if apples were still hanging on trees. “Snow does make apples a little soft sometimes because a large portion of the center of an apple is water,” said Gensicke.

At Allen's, the snow turned out to be more of an attraction than the produce for a tour group of children.

“They'd walk under a tree branch and their little hat would have a dop of snow on it, but the most important thing Tuesday morning was not picking an apple, it was playing in the snow,” Gensicke said.

She added the snow could have deterred some customers on Thursday.

This year Allen’s Orchard has a new building with a bakery, so they'll be open for a few more weeks selling the harvested apples.

