Whistleblower to testify Trump administration was unprepared for COVID-19

At one point, he was in charge of the office involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine, until he was fired.

Now, Dr. Rick Bright is considered a whistleblower, and Thursday, he'll testify before Congress. He's not expected to hold back either.

According to his prepared testimony, he'll explain why he worries this year will be what he calls, "the darkest winter in modern history."

Dr. Bright will share his belief the Trump administration was unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic. It comes with a dire warning that if we don't develop a national coordinated response, the pandemic will get," far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities."

Bright's testimony comes a week after he filed a whistleblower complaint saying he was removed from his post in retaliation because he didn't promote a drug President Trump claimed was a coronavirus treatment.

But he wants his job back. In fact, in his written testimony, he has some recommendations on how the federal government can improve its response to the pandemic, and even limit some of the expected surge in cases in the fall.