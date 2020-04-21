Whirlpool shuts down Amana facility again following more COVID-19 cases

An Iowa County manufacturing plant will be closed temporarily for a second time after more workers tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The company logo for Whirlpool Corporation on the front of its Amana production facility in an undated file photo. (KCRG File)

Whirlpool Corporation said on Tuesday, April 21, that employees at its Amana production facility had tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the decision to temporarily close the plant.

Company officials said there will be a cleaning of the facility conducted during the shutdown.

The Whirlpool facility in Amana initially closed on March 24 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. It remained closed for several days.

No timeline for reopening the plant was given by company officials.