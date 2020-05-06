Whirlpool says more workers at Amana plant have COVID-19, facility remains open

Company officials at a manufacturing facility in Amana said that more of its employees have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Whirlpool Corporation said that more employees at its Amana production plant have confirmed cases of COVID-19, but did not specify how many. The company said it is currently keeping the plant open.

The same location has already shut down temporarily twice since the start of the pandemic, with the most recent closure ending on Sunday, May 3.

The company said it is working with public health officials and has completed a deep cleaning of the facility according to guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Whirlpool said that it had implemented extra safety measures for its workplaces, including extra cleaning, better social distancing in production areas, daily temperature checks, giving employees sanitization equipment, and requiring them to wear masks while at work.