Whirlpool reopens Amana production facility after coronavirus-related shutdown

An eastern Iowa manufacturer has resumed production after its second shutdown after employees contracted the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to company officials.

Whirlpool Corporation said that its Amana production facility resumed operations as of third shift on Sunday, May 3. The plant had been closed since Tuesday, April 21, when the company said that employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Whirlpool facility in Amana closed for the first time on March 24 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. It remained shut down for several days.

"We have a commitment to our consumers who need our appliances to take care of their families," the company said, in a statement. "They are depending on our products more than ever to clean, cook and provide proper food and medicine storage in their homes, and we are working to ensure we can deliver."

Whirlpool said that it had implemented extra safety measures for its workplaces, including extra cleaning, better social distancing in production areas, giving employees sanitization equipment, and requiring them to wear masks while at work.