Whirlpool Amana plant shut down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

An eastern Iowa manufacturer is shutting down its operations after an employee tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to company officials.

Whirlpool Corporation, which operates a plant in Amana, said it was closing the plant after an employee received a positive test result for COVID-19. That employee is currently hospitalized, according to an email sent to employees that was obtained by KCRG-TV9.

The employee had not been in the plant since March 17, according to officials. They had self-reported close contact with another coworker.

Nonessential employees were told they would not be allowed to enter the facility. Employees were told to monitor for symptoms, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The company said it was closing the plant out of an abundance of caution and would perform a precautionary deep cleaning of the facility while attempting to determine if any other employees were at risk from exposure.

Company officials said that employees will continue to be paid during the shutdown, according to the employee email.