Whirlpool Amana plant confirms second cases of COVID-19

Whirlpool Corporation confirmed the second case of COVID-19 at their Amana plant.

This comes after the first case was announced on Tuesday, causing the plant to shut down. Officials with Whirlpool are currently contacting any employees that had contact with the person who tested positive.

They did perform a deep cleaning of the facility on Thursday. A limited number of employees will be in the plant Friday morning and they plan to resume normal operations by third shift on Sunday.