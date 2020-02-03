Where to go to caucus

On Monday, February 3, all eyes in the nation will turn to Iowa for the first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Instead of heading to the polls to cast a ballot, people will gather to set their party platforms as well as set delegates for presidential candidates.

But those locations will likely be different than your typical polling location.

For Democrats, you can go to their party website to learn where to caucus. For Republicans, they have a list for people also on their website. Independents who want to caucus can go to any caucus location and declare for a party.