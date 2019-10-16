'Wheel of Fortune' contestant jokingly trashes family

A contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune" gives a little too much information, sort of.

When introduced to the show by host Pat Sajak, Blair Davis, of California, describes his family with tongue planted firmly in cheek.

"I've been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim," Davis told Sajak. "She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson."

Sajak replied with, "No wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody. I know you're being facetious."

"I love them like nobody's business," Davis said.

Social media fell in love with Davis' response. One person called it an "all-time 'Wheel of Fortune' intro."