What’s seasonable for September?

So far this month, our temperatures have been typical for early September: highs have been in the 70s to lower 80s with morning lows in the 50s.

On average, two days have highs in the 50s, seven are in the 60s, 12 are in the 70s, eight are in the 80s, and one day hits the 90s. On average, three days have lows in the 30s, nine are in the 40s, 12 are in the 50s, and six are in the 60s or warmer.

Of course, each year is different. Some have more of the warm days, while some have more of the cool days. Our general theme over the next week-and-a-half will be for temperatures to be in or very close to the most common ranges. Nothing out of the ordinary is happening for a while!