'Maybe this is the beginning of a new way,' Venezuelan refugee reacts to military uprising

Right now, there are two men claiming to be president of Venezuela. The U.S. and dozens of other nations support Juan Guaido as president. But Nicolas Maduro, who some consider a dictator, won't step down.

Guaido encouraged Venezuelans to take to the streets in what he calls the final phase of "Operation Topple President Maduro" Tuesday. People clashed with government troops, with more than 70 people being injured.

The U.S. said it is unacceptable for Maduro to be starving the people of Venezuela and not allow sick children to get medicine while he is in power. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U-S is ready to stand by the people of Venezuela.

"The nations of the region and the Lima group, the Organization of American States, are all demanding that we get democracy restored. And that we get dignity back to this once-great nation," said Pompeo.

Guaido said the military is deserting Maduro. But Maduro claimed the military is behind him.

"The dictator is Maduro. He's the worst that could happen to us. He's really killing people and he just made a disaster," said Ariadne Rodriguez. "Whatever you see in the news, it's even worse."

Rodriguez said, up until a few months ago, she lived in Venezuela her whole life. She saw it slowly falling apart the past couple decades and even more so through Maduro's rule.

"No food, no bills, there's not even money," said Rodriguez. "It's very sad but it's cheaper to use bills to blow your nose than use toilet paper."

While the country's been fighting back, in a lot of ways, she said it's still not enough.

"I started seeing people eating from the garbage, no medicine, no freedom," said Rodriguez. "The government took it from my hands and I have no more business over there because they took it from me."

Upon seeing the hospitality of Iowans, Rodriguez said she wanted to start giving back, so she joined a few volunteer organizations.

"I started going to Mission of Hope doing dishes for the homeless and sometimes I go to Greene Square meals in a way to return to the city everything you've done for me and my mom It's just amazing to be able to go and help," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez points to Guiado as the legitimate ruler after the people elected him as the president of Parliament. She said the support from the military gave her and many others from there a sign hope for a brighter future.

"Maybe this is the end," said Rodriguez. "Maybe this is the beginning of a new way, a new step."

Maduro delivered a televised address after Tuesday's protests saying he won't surrender. Opposition leader Guaido told his supporters to again take to the streets again Wednesday.