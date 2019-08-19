Despite no actual downtown area in 'Our Town' Tiffin, businesses thrive

This week - we’re making Tiffin ‘Our Town.’

The community is nestled right in the corner where I-80 and 380 intersect.

The town’s population has exploded over the past 30 years.

You can see the effect of more people calling Tiffin home by the number of rooftops, and by all the new construction.

“We moved in in 2014, which would have been four years ago, and we’ve already, after two and a half years, had to put an addition on city hall,” said Mayor Steve Berner.

There are new parks, sidewalks, schools - and some massive road construction projects nearby.

“We are very fortunate to be at the crossroads of one of the busiest state, interstate, intersections in the country with Interstate 80 and 380,” said Doug Boldt, Tiffin City Administrator.

There’s really no downtown business area in Tiffin, but businesses like Jon’s Ice Cream and Morgan’s Service along Marengo Road have been open for decades.

“Food is really important when it comes to happiness,” said Jon’s Ice Cream general manager Victoria Mufson.

“You see the grandparents, the parents, and the kids, all came and went,” said Morgan’s Service owner and mechanic Tom Morgan.

With the growing population, from 460 people in 1990 to an estimated 4,000 in the 2020 census, that means more students going to school in the Clear Creek Amana District.

“In my six year’s it’s kind of been a nonstop construction project it seems,” said Tim Kuehl, Clear Creek Amana superintendent.