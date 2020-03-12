Coronavirus update: numbers and cancellations

There are now a total of 14 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Iowa, with 13 in Johnson County. As of March 11, 126 Iowans are being monitored for coronavirus while 45 have completed their monitoring.
Click or tap here to see updated numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
There are 127,863 confirmed cases worldwide with 1,323, of those cases are in the United States. (Updated 10:38 a.m. 3/12/2020)
Click or tap here to see an updated map of the total number of cases from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Today's Big Stories:
-Iowa High School Speech Association cancels tournaments, all-state festival
-Freedom Foundation in Cedar Rapids closed until further notice due to coronavirus
-Big 10, SEC conferences cancel remainder of basketball tournaments
-Eastern Iowa Honor Flight delayed due to coronavirus concerns
Click or tap here for tips on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Here's a list of organizations and colleges that have altered their plans to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
Colleges and Universities:
Coe College
Cornell College
Drake University
Grinnell College
Kirkwood Community College
Iowa State University
University of Iowa
University of Northern Iowa
Events and Organizations:
Arc March - Canceled
Corridor Autism Resource Expo (CARE) - Canceled
Make-A-Wish Iowa Corridor Gala (to be held virtually - more information on their Facebook page)
NCAA Divison III Wrestling Championship at U.S. Cellular Center Closed to Fans
SaPaDaPaSo Parade (Cedar Rapids) - Canceled
Stouts and Stories in Cedar Rapids - Postponed
USHL suspends season
Quad Cities St. Patrick's Day Parade - Canceled
If you don't see your event here, please check with your organizer.