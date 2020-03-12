Coronavirus update: numbers and cancellations

There are now a total of 14 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Iowa, with 13 in Johnson County. As of March 11, 126 Iowans are being monitored for coronavirus while 45 have completed their monitoring.

Click or tap here to see updated numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

There are 127,863 confirmed cases worldwide with 1,323, of those cases are in the United States. (Updated 10:38 a.m. 3/12/2020)

Click or tap here to see an updated map of the total number of cases from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Today's Big Stories:

-Iowa High School Speech Association cancels tournaments, all-state festival

-Freedom Foundation in Cedar Rapids closed until further notice due to coronavirus

-Big 10, SEC conferences cancel remainder of basketball tournaments

-Eastern Iowa Honor Flight delayed due to coronavirus concerns

Click or tap here for tips on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Here's a list of organizations and colleges that have altered their plans to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Colleges and Universities:

Coe College

Cornell College

Drake University

Grinnell College

Kirkwood Community College

Iowa State University

University of Iowa

University of Northern Iowa

Events and Organizations:

Arc March - Canceled

Corridor Autism Resource Expo (CARE) - Canceled

Make-A-Wish Iowa Corridor Gala (to be held virtually - more information on their Facebook page)

NCAA Divison III Wrestling Championship at U.S. Cellular Center Closed to Fans

SaPaDaPaSo Parade (Cedar Rapids) - Canceled

Stouts and Stories in Cedar Rapids - Postponed

USHL suspends season

Quad Cities St. Patrick's Day Parade - Canceled

If you don't see your event here, please check with your organizer.