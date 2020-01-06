Voters encouraged to register ahead of time as 2020 caucuses approach

Elected officials and party leaders are encouraging everyone to register to vote ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

FILE - Voters listen to instructions during a Democratic party caucus in Nevada, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Those wanting to take part in the Democratic caucuses have a few days left to register to vote ahead of time or change their voter registration. They just have to stop by a county auditor's office.

Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert said doing so will make a caucus-goer's night simpler and help alleviate a lot of congestion on caucus night. If caucus-goers don't do that by Friday, January 10, 2020, they'll have to register at the caucus precinct. Registration forms will be available there.

"It would really help though, the folks running the caucus, if you're planning to register if you have the form filled out and bring it with you,” Weipert said.

Democratic caucus-goers can also check in early to their caucus for the first time ever, through the Iowa Democrats' website. Interested persons have until Friday, January 17, 2020, to complete the early check-in process.

"That's been one of the complaints in the past that it takes too long to get into the caucus site,” Linn County Democrats Chair Brett Nilles said. “Because we have to make sure they're registered to vote.”

Party leaders hope this leads to more efficiency, as they prepare for record attendance at the caucuses.

"That's part of the caucus process. To encourage participation and get people engaged in the community that haven't been part of party politics,” Nilles said.

Across Iowa, county auditors are seeing an increase in voters. Due to that, voters may see longer lines at precincts near school campuses.

"Students will probably be that group that waits to register at the last moment, that's usually the way students operate,” Weipert said.

The 2020 Iowa caucuses are scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020. Party leaders hope to have the event wrapped up by 9:00 p.m. that night.

For Republicans, the deadline has already passed to register ahead of caucus night. People who are not already registered as a Republican will have to do so at their precinct on Monday, February 3rd. Republicans are also required to show some form of ID to caucus.

The chair of the Linn County Democrats is looking for more volunteers to help with caucuses. Those that are interested can sign up online.