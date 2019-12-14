What is wind chill?

The wind chill is simply the feels-like temperature or how we as humans perceive the temperature to be.

It is based on how much heat is lost from the exposed skin, which is caused by cold temperatures and windy conditions. For wind chill to go into effect, temperatures must be below 50 degrees and winds must be above 3 mph.

It’s important to know how to dress when extremely cold temperatures are in the forecast. You should wear several layers of warm clothing.

Wearing a hat is important because heat loss occurs at a higher rate through your head. Mittens keep your hands much warmer than gloves because your fingers won’t lose heat being separated.

A good rule to go by is when you are outside in extremely cold temperatures, stay dry and out of the wind.