What is wind chill?

The wind chill is simply how we, as humans, perceive the temperature to be or the feels-like temperature. It’s based on how much heat is lost from the exposed skin, caused by cold temperatures and windy conditions. For wind chill to go into effect, temperatures must be at or below 50 degrees and winds must be above 3 mph.

Your skin naturally radiates heat, if a cold breeze brushes against your skin, the cold air will start to decrease the skin temperature. If you stay outside too long, that could start to lower your internal body temperature. This is what leads to frostbite.

It’s always good to prepare when extremely cold temperatures are in the forecast. Remember to protect your pets and take precautions so your pipes don’t freeze. Fill up your gas tank, just in case you would need to stay in your car for an extended amount of time and always dress appropriately.