What is the Winter Solstice?

The Winter Solstice marks the official start of the winter season and it happens tonight at 10:19 p.m. The Winter Solstice is the day with the least amount of daylight, which means we will start to see more very soon.

A common misconception is that the Earth is furthest away from the sun during the winter. It’s actually the opposite. A few weeks after the Winter Solstice, the Earth will be approaching its closest point to the sun, which is known as perihelion. The seasons deal more with the tilt of the earth than the actual distance away from the sun.

The Earth is tilted on its axis at around 23.5°. On the Winter Solstice, the Earth is tilted furthest away from the sun, in turn, the Northern Hemisphere won’t see as much daylight.

