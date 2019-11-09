What is our weather normally at this time of year?

We’ve had a lot of cold spells across the state of Iowa so far this fall. We also spent most of the month of October below average, temperature-wise. So, what should we be seeing this time of year?

On average, in Cedar Rapids we should be seeing highs in the mid-50s, with overnight lows near the freezing point, or 32 degrees. So, if you think of Saturday’s weather, that’s probably what we should be seeing.

As we look ahead, though, we aren’t just tracking below normal temperatures, but well below normal. Highs for the beginning of the week will only be reaching the low 20s, which is below our normal low for this time of year. Lows will be in the single digits Monday night, and barely in the double digits Tuesday night.