What is flash flooding?

Flash flooding can make a very dangerous situation in minutes. Flash flooding is mainly caused by extremely heavy rainfall, normally from thunderstorms, over a short amount of time. If this continues over a period of three to six hours, extreme flooding can happen.

The amount of rainfall picked up in a specific location can depend on the location of rainfall, how saturated the soil is, soil type, vegetation in the area, and intensity of the rainfall.

One foot of water has enough power to pick up cars. Two feet can easily pick up larger trucks and SUVs. Only six inches of rainfall can sweep a person off their feet. Therefore, you hear the phrase “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” You never how deep the water is or what is in the water.