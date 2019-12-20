What are the odds of hitting 40 through December?

As you might imagine, this stretch of 40s isn’t overly common this late in December. We did have a six-day stretch like this last December, but it was a good week earlier than this stretch will be. It looks like we’ll have highs of 40 or warmer through Christmas Day.

On December 1st, the odds are around 50/50 to hit 40 or higher at Cedar Rapids. The odds steadily drop off to 35% around mid-month and 20% at the end of the month. This is because of less daylight, the low sun angle, and a higher chance of snow on the ground, which all help keep temperatures cool.