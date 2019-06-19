Wettest Junes on record stay out of reach

With the return to a more active weather pattern – which isn’t unusual for this time of year, really – it’s worth taking a look back to what some of the wettest Junes have been. So far this month, Cedar Rapids has gotten about an inch and a third of rain. While there’s another week and a half left in the month, it’s highly unlikely we’ll come close to the June record of 13.29” set in 2014. Last June was very wet, too, coming in at seventh place with 9.32”. 37 years out of 126 on the record books got less than three inches of rain in June (about 30% of years), which shows that this is not often a dry time.

Cedar Rapids’ top five wettest Junes

#1: 13.29” in 2014

#2: 11.55” in 1969

#3: 11.06” in 1990

#4: 10.18” in 1924

#5: 9.68” in 2010

Dubuque’s top five wettest Junes

#1: 14.16” in 1892

#2: 12.57” in 2014

#3: 10.87” in 1944

#4: 10.80” in 1925

#5: 10.49” in 1969

Iowa City’s top five wettest Junes

#1: 10.89” in 2010

#2: 10.75” in 1993

#3: 9.78” in 1990

#4: 8.87” in 1947

#5: 8.74” in 2007

Waterloo’s top five wettest Junes

#1: 12.43” in 1947

#2: 10.11” in 1993

#3: 9.63” in 2014

#4: 9.53” in 2018

#5: 8.97” in 2016