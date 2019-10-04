Wet, windy weather to start the weekend

The workweek ends with quiet weather that's typical of early October. We'll have highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Our next weather system approaches overnight, bringing showers after midnight. Lows drop to near 50. Saturday is still looking wet as rain is going to be likely. Rainfall amounts could top a half-inch, mainly over northern Iowa. It'll be cloudy and windy otherwise as highs again reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The sky gradually clears Saturday night, and this will be followed by some pretty good weather. Plan on a partly to mostly sunny sky Sunday through Wednesday with mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 60s. Another system brings a chance of showers at the end of next week along with a shot of cool air.