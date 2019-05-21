Wet, windy, and cool weather gets better on Wednesday

The rest of the day is going to look and feel more like late March than late May. Highs will only be 50 degrees and there will be a stiff east wind of 20 to 30 mph, gusting higher. We also have occasional showers and drizzle through the early afternoon, followed by a steadier rain and possibly thunderstorms late today into early tonight. Heavy rain will be possible, but the risk of hail or gusty winds looks very low and would be only over far southern Iowa.

A line of rain and some thunderstorms moves through Tuesday evening.

Temperatures slowly rise through the night. Tomorrow is going to be breezy again, but it'll be a warmer wind sending highs well into the 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

A few showers and storms may fire up tomorrow night, but Thursday should be dry with highs in the upper 70s. Rain and storms are again likely Friday, with occasional rounds lasting into the holiday weekend. There will be dry time during the weekend, though - it's not a washout.