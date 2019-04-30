Wet weather stays for a while longer

It's a damp, chilly day. Periods of rain continue to move through this afternoon. Amounts will be lighter the farther north and west you are, while rounds of steadier rain happen generally near and south of Interstate 80.

Potential rainfall from noon Tuesday through noon Thursday.

Rain continues into tonight, ending early Wednesday. The farther south you are, the more likely you are to get an inch of rain or more. Farther north will see less. Temperatures hold steady today thanks to the clouds, showers, and east wind that may sometimes gust over 20 mph. We return to the middle 50s tomorrow.

Showers are likely again Thursday morning, but dry weather settles back in Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, the unsettled wet pattern returns next week.