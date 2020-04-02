Wet weather moves in to end the week

Clouds continue to thicken the rest of the day, although a breezy wind from the southeast will still push us past 60 degrees. Gusts could get as high as 30 mph.

A spotty shower is possible late today, but the main time for rain will be tonight and especially tomorrow and tomorrow night. Rainfall amounts will mostly fall between a quarter and half-inch. In addition to the rain, temperatures on Friday will be noteworthy. They'll be warmest in the first part of the day, then quickly fall after the cold front passes - by late-morning toward Waterloo and Tama, and in the early afternoon farther east.

The weekend looks fine and dry and next week starts with mild temperatures and a chance of isolated showers and storms.