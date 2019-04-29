Wet weather is on pause for Monday afternoon and night

The rain has ended, but clouds will hang around for at least the first part of the afternoon. Some clearing from the west will come through as the afternoon goes on, sending highs into the upper 50s to around 60.

There's an off-chance of a shower toward daybreak Tuesday, followed by showers and thunderstorms will gradually become more likely through the day. Heavy rain is possible in southern Iowa. We'll see highs only in the lower 50s.

Wednesday's shower chance ends early in the day, with a renewed shower chance coming Thursday. At this point, Friday looks dry. Highs are in the upper 50s during that time. This weekend, we have another opportunity for a handful of showers and storms with highs in the 60s.