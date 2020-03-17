CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- After a day of sunshine and milder conditions, St Patrick’s Day draws to a close with increasing clouds from the west. This is in association with our next storm system bringing showers to the state. Look for rain to last through the early afternoon on Wednesday. Storm number two heads east Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing showers and storms. Colder air also follows this system, dropping temperature for the end of the week and weekend. Have a good night!
Wet weather heading our way
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Tue 3:49 PM, Mar 17, 2020