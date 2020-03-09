Wet weather hangs around the rest of Monday

It's been a rainy day so far, and it'll stay that way right through the end. We've already hit our highs and will be steady or slowly fall the rest of the day. Showers wrap up early tonight, with many places getting total rainfall between a half-inch and one inch of rain. Totals may end up below that in far northern Iowa, though.

Tuesday starts with a clearer sky and temperatures in the lower 30s and will rise to the upper 40s in the afternoon. Light showers are possible Tuesday night and would be out by early Wednesday. Another shower chance comes through Thursday. Both of these days should see highs in the 50s.

This weekend won't be as nice as the past couple - in fact, there's a chance of snow on Saturday.