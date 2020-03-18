Wet weather ends for a short time, watch for storms Thursday

Rain will gradually taper off this afternoon, but active weather is still ahead for Thursday. After the rain ends today, a cloudy sky remains. Highs will generally be in the upper 40s. A scattered shower or storm is possible overnight as lows drop only a bit into the middle 40s.

Periods of rain and storms move through on Thursday. Some storms could be strong to severe. The highest chance would be in the evening, mainly south of Highway 20, if all the ingredients come together. Gusty wind, hail, and even a couple tornadoes are possible. Additional rainfall should be around a half-inch. Highs will range from the 50s in northern Iowa to the 60s in southern Iowa, and how warm you get will depend on how far north the warm front goes.

The mild weather won't last as a strong northwest wind, gusting as high as 40 mph, holds highs in the lower 30s on Friday. Cool weather holds into the weekend.