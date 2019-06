The U.S. Department of Agriculture says American farmers have planted more acres of corn this year than last despite the wet spring.

The USDA projects across the nation, farmers have almost 92 million acres of corn in the ground. That's two million more than last year at this point. Analysts thought they'd be a million short of a year ago, not two ahead.

While corn planting has increased, soybean acreage fell by nine million acres.