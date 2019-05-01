Wet start to Wednesday, clouds hold firm

Plan on areas of drizzle and light showers to continue through the morning commute. Around mid-late morning, the activity should be gone and off to the east, though the clouds will hold firm the entire day. Highs will remain below normal in the 50s this afternoon.

Later tonight into early Thursday morning, our next round of rain will move across eastern Iowa. This round will be lighter, likely capping at a quarter inch.

Much of Friday and Saturday look to be dry, though the battle with clouds will continue.

This pattern reloads Sunday with the passage of a cold front. This front will lay out across the Midwest next week, allowing for daily rain chances through much of the week. Once again, heavy rain may be an issue with rises on areas rivers the number one thing to watch for.