Wet start over southeast Iowa, cloudy elsewhere

Plan on a few showers over mainly southeast Iowa early this morning. The rest of the area will remain cloudy much of the day, though a few breaks may occur late. Given recent wet weather and plenty of clouds around, highs should stay mainly in the upper 50s.

Plan on plenty of clouds around on Friday as well and while a sprinkle may occur in the afternoon, no measurable rain is anticipated. Saturday continues to look dry as well and would be a good day to tackle the lawn!

The active pattern is still set to come back later on Sunday as a cold front pushes in and eventually stalls. This stalled front will provide a focus for showers and storms to develop from Monday through Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is likely during this time, but exact amounts cannot be forecast at this distance. At the minimum, it does appear that rivers could be impacted, especially those already running pretty high.