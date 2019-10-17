Wet soil and first freeze impact harvest

The first freeze of the season did hit Iowa's crops and despite the dryer weather, wet field conditions only gave farmers about three days to harvest.

According to the Iowa Crop Progress report, soil moisture levels were around 30% surplus.

Nearly all of the corn crop has reached the dented stage at 97% with 72% at maturity, 15 days behind the average. Seven percent of corn has been harvested for grain, two weeks behind the average. Corn conditions are 65% good or excellent.

Ninety-seven percent of soybeans are coloring, 85% of that are dropping leaves 10 days behind the average, while 17% percent of soybeans are harvested, 11 days behind the average. Soybean conditions are 64% good or excellent.

