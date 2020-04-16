Wet snow pushes in late Thursday, lasting into Thursday night

Snow is coming for parts of the area, but since it's mid-April, it won't stay for long. Clouds increase this afternoon and snow begins to develop late, mainly south of Interstate 80. Highs reach the lower to middle 40s. Snow spreads northward this evening into the night, getting as far north as about Highway 20. Snow will be done by daybreak Friday.

Snowfall amounts of a coating up to two inches should fall from Highway 20 to Interstate 80. Higher amounts of two to five inches should fall along and south of Interstate 80. The highest numbers will happen the farther south you are, mainly around the Washington and Sigourney areas and to the south. This will be a wet snow, so it'll weigh on some of the plants and leaves that are starting to show.

We're in the upper 40s Friday and 50s this weekend, followed by 60s next week.